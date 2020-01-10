Overseas Pakistanis Commission gets new Commissioner

Passand Khan Buledi on Friday assumed the charge as Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and joined the office

According to handout issued here, Passand Khan Buledi belongs to Balochistan Civil Service who joined the service in 1997 and is amongst the honest, hardworking and competent officers.

He had served as Deputy Commissioners in various districts and Divisional Commissioners of Balochistan. He had served on various important positions in government of Pakistan including Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, Secretary Labour, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination and Commissioner Afghan Refugees and Provincial Census Commissioner.

OPC Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi said, "I am committed to make all-out efforts to make the commission more functional and give more relief to Pakistani expatriates."