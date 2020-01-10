UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Gets New Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission gets new Commissioner

Passand Khan Buledi on Friday assumed the charge as Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and joined the office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Passand Khan Buledi on Friday assumed the charge as Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and joined the office.

According to handout issued here, Passand Khan Buledi belongs to Balochistan Civil Service who joined the service in 1997 and is amongst the honest, hardworking and competent officers.

He had served as Deputy Commissioners in various districts and Divisional Commissioners of Balochistan. He had served on various important positions in government of Pakistan including Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, Secretary Labour, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination and Commissioner Afghan Refugees and Provincial Census Commissioner.

OPC Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi said, "I am committed to make all-out efforts to make the commission more functional and give more relief to Pakistani expatriates."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Government Refugee Labour

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

50 minutes ago

DSP among 15 martyred, 19 hurt in Quetta mosque bl ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Satellite ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of a marriage ceremony ..

5 minutes ago

Cleanliness work continuing in Lahore, contract no ..

5 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to facilitate minorities: Ijaz ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.