Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) ink memorandum of understanding (MOU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) here on Friday.

Deputy Director (Admn) OPC Ghulam Mustafa and Director PITB Salman Ameen signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments.

The MoU is aimed at continuing the already established call centre (111-672-672) at the PITB round-the-clock. It will also keep all time liaison with overseas Pakistanis for their complaints and status.

Vice Chairperson OPC Ch Waseem Akhtar while speaking on the occasion said thecommission was utilizing information technology for the early resolution of complaints ofoverseas Pakistanis.