UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Information And Technology Board (PITB) Ink Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU)

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) ink memorandum of understanding (MOU)

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) here on Friday.

Deputy Director (Admn) OPC Ghulam Mustafa and Director PITB Salman Ameen signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments.

The MoU is aimed at continuing the already established call centre (111-672-672) at the PITB round-the-clock. It will also keep all time liaison with overseas Pakistanis for their complaints and status.

Vice Chairperson OPC Ch Waseem Akhtar while speaking on the occasion said thecommission was utilizing information technology for the early resolution of complaints ofoverseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Punjab All

Recent Stories

Tariq Mengal calls on Lahore Waste Management Comp ..

25 minutes ago

French wine exports to US plunge in wake of Trump ..

25 minutes ago

UN expert slams 'appallingly high' poverty rates i ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Turk organize big protes ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistani nation stands with Chinese brethren in b ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes no ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.