Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) resolves 1,495 complaints, retrieves 192 acre land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) resolved 1,495 complaints and retrieved 192 acre of land worth Rs 5 billion from illegal occupancy during the last 15 months.

It was told during a meeting to review performence of the OPC chaired by its Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari here which was attended by directors and deputy directors.

Javed Bokhari said that it was a reflection of the commitment and hardwork of the OPC staff for the resolution of 1,495 complaints and the retrieval of property.

"We will continue to strive to resolve cases of the Pakistani expatriates in the future as well," he said.

It was also told in the meeting the commission had resolved over 33 complaints during the last week besides recovering 32 acre of land worth Rs 860 million.