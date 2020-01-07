UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Recovered Properties Worth Rs 6 Bln: Waseem Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:59 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission recovered properties worth Rs 6 bln: Waseem Akhtar

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said the commission had recovered properties worth 6 billion rupees and resolved 4500 complaints by the expatriate Pakistanis during the one year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said the commission had recovered properties worth 6 billion rupees and resolved 4500 complaints by the expatriate Pakistanis during the one year.

Talking to a delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF) headed by Chairman Zahir Ahmad Maher here, he said resolution of problems of the expats was very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Waseem Akhtar said the OPC Punjab had introduced concrete steps for the speedy justice and redressal of the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis.

He said, "OPC was established to give relief to Pakistanis living abroad as well as their well-being and we shall continue to work for them." He said Overseas Pakistanis sent hefty amount of foreign exchange which helped in stabilizing the economy of the country, adding, "It is our duty to give relief to those Pakistani expatriates." The Vice Chairman OPC Punjab said his doors were always open for Pakistani brothers and sisters.

The OPGF delegation lauded the efforts of the commission and ensured to provide assistance and support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Exchange Punjab Expats Billion

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

46 minutes ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

27 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

2 minutes ago

Soleimani, 'living martyr' who rose above Iran rif ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson, Erdogan Agree on Need for Diplomacy After ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.