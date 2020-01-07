Overseas Pakistanis Commission recovered properties worth Rs 6 bln: Waseem Akhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said the commission had recovered properties worth 6 billion rupees and resolved 4500 complaints by the expatriate Pakistanis during the one year.

Talking to a delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF) headed by Chairman Zahir Ahmad Maher here, he said resolution of problems of the expats was very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Waseem Akhtar said the OPC Punjab had introduced concrete steps for the speedy justice and redressal of the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis.

He said, "OPC was established to give relief to Pakistanis living abroad as well as their well-being and we shall continue to work for them." He said Overseas Pakistanis sent hefty amount of foreign exchange which helped in stabilizing the economy of the country, adding, "It is our duty to give relief to those Pakistani expatriates." The Vice Chairman OPC Punjab said his doors were always open for Pakistani brothers and sisters.

The OPGF delegation lauded the efforts of the commission and ensured to provide assistance and support.