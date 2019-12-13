UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Commission Resolves 4,000 Complaints, Retrieves 192 Acre Land In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission resolves 4,000 complaints, retrieves 192 acre land in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar Friday said the commission have resolved over 4,000 complaints and retrieved 192 acre land worth Rs five billion from illegal occupancy in a year.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in his office here, he said the OPC Punjab was striving hard to resolve complaints of the Pakistani expatriates, adding it was a cause very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan's heart.

The vice chairperson said the OPC Punjab was working as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provides relief to Pakistani expatriates as they sent their hard-earned money to their country and contributed towards strengthening of economy.

He said Overseas Pakistanis and their contributions for the country were ignored by the past regimes, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar provided the latest technology and facilities to the OPC to ensure speedy relief to the Pakistani expatriates.

Waseem Akhtar said it was the reflection of the commitment and hardwork of the OPC staff that "We have been able to achieve this landmark", adding that they will continue to strive hard to settle more cases of the Pakistani expatriates in the future as well.

The OPC VC said he was in close contact with overseas Pakistani brothers and accommodated their valuable suggestions.

Members of the delegation lauded good work of the OPC and hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the facilities provided to the overseas Pakistanis in the recent months.

