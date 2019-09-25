UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Commission Resolves Over 77 Complaints During A Week

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:49 PM

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has resolved over 77 complaints of overseas Pakistanis during a week besides referring 85 complaints to the departments concerned for early redressal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has resolved over 77 complaints of overseas Pakistanis during a week besides referring 85 complaints to the departments concerned for early redressal.

The OPC redressed the complaints regarding recovery of a hefty amount of about Rs 170 million and retrieving land of 14 acre of overseas Pakistanis.

These views were expressed by OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari during a meeting held here on Wednesday. He said that the OPC was taking effective steps to protect the rights of Overseas Pakistanis.

The commissioner said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide relief to Pakistani expatriates, adding that all necessary steps were being taken to make OPCmore functional and efficient.

