Overseas Pakistanis Commission resoslves over 5,100 complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab vice chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar has said the OPC had resolved over 5,100 complaints since the PTI-led government came to power whereas the number of complaints resolved since 2014 was 5,300 only.

Out of 18,500 complaints, 10,600 had been resolved retrieving property worth Rs 7 billion due to efforts of the OPC, he added.

He shared these facts while talking to delegation of Overseas Pakistanis from the UK in his office on Wednesday.

A large number of Pakistanis living abroad belong to Punjab and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab had taken concrete steps to give relief to Pakistani expatriates ,he said.

The delegation also appreciated efforts of the OPC and hoped that the great work doneto give relief to overseas Pakistanis would continue in future as well.