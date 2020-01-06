Overseas Pakistanis Commission retrieves property of expat woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has retrieved a property of an expatriate woman, Zahida Arshad.

According to details, woman's brother-in-law had illegally occupied her house in Rustam Chowk area in Samanabad, Lahore for the last 35 years.

She did not give up and continued pursuing her case.

Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Lahore Jahangir Bara got the house vacated last week.

In a letter, sent to the OPC vice chairman, the woman said: "I am thankful to Vice Chairperson OPC Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Chairman DOPC Lahore and others for providing me justice."