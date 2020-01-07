UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Taking Concrete Steps For Speedy Redress Of Grievances: Vice Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission taking concrete steps for speedy redress of grievances: Vice Chairman

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken at the federal as well as provincial level for speedy redress of grievances of expats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken at the Federal as well as provincial level for speedy redress of grievances of expats.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, headed by its Chairman Zahir Ahmad Maher here at his office.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were sending huge amounts of foreign exchange which helped in strengthening the economy of the country. It was a responsibility of the government to pay back the overseas by giving them relief.

He said the OPC had performed quite well and achieved tremendous successes as more than 4,500 complaints about retrieval of properties worth Rs 6 billion during the last year were addressed.

Related Topics

Exchange Expats Government Billion

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

19 minutes ago

Indian court orders bus rapists hanged on January ..

1 minute ago

Putin hails 'huge' progress in talks with Syria's ..

2 minutes ago

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

36 minutes ago

French police deployed to clear union's blocked of ..

2 minutes ago

More than 50 dead in stampede at Iran general's fu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.