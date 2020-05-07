Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice chairman calls on Chief Minister

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairman Waseem Akhtar Ramay on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the solution of problems faced by overseas Pakistanis in the wake of coronavirus, including facilities provided to them in quarantine centres

The CM allowed that passengers could order takeaway meals during their stay in hotels and quarantine centres. The Overseas Pakistanis Commission would be allowed access to passengers staying at hotels and quarantine centres to help resolve their problems.

The CM said that many expatriates had been deprived of their livelihood opportunities due to the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, the government would consider providing relief to Pakistanis earning their livelihood work permit abroad. In this regard, line departments had been asked to devise a relief package, he added.

The CM observed that the OPC's role was very important in this situation, adding that taking care of Pakistaniscoming from abroad was responsibility of the government.