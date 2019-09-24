Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson appointed spokespersons in 4 countries

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday appointed OPC spokespersons for UK Japan and Canada

According to OPC sources, Muhammad Naeem Naqshbandi was appointed for UK, Muhammad Ramzan for China, Syed Ahmad Faraz Bukhari for Japan and Saiqa Syeda for Canada who would perform their duties on honorary basis.

The OPC spokespersons would organize events and meetings in their respective countries on behalf of OPC for promoting soft image of Pakistan through mainstream media.

Ch. Waseem Akhtar while endorsing the step, said that the spokespersons would not just act as 'communication bridge' between OPC and Overseas Pakistanis living abroad but also help in promoting positive image of Pakistan on international fora.

Pakistani expatriates love Prime Minister Imran Khan and are eager to participate in the development and prosperity of their motherland, he added.

OPC spokespersons for other countries would soon be appointed, he said.

OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari also lauded the nomination of spokespersons in these countries.

The step would help promote positive image of Pakistan globally and would help in resolving complaints efficiently, he added.