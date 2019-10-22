(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch. Waseem Akhtar chaired an official meeting to review the monthly progress of the Commission at GOR-I here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Ch. Waseem Akhtar chaired an official meeting to review the monthly progress of the Commission at GOR-I here on Tuesday.

OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, OPC Director General Ahsan Waheed, Director (Revenue), Director (Legal) and other Deputy Directors attended the meeting.

The commissioner gave a detailed briefing to the chair regarding progress made in resolving complaints. He said the rights of Overseas Pakistanis would be protected and illegal possession of their lands and hard-earned money would not be tolerated.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI was the only political party to cater to the needs of Overseas Pakistanis as top most priority, he added.

The Commissioner and dealing officers also shared valuable suggestions with Vice Chairperson to make the system more efficient.

Vice Chairperson and Commissioner directed the officers to resolve the matters as soon as possible.

Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar instructed the dealing officers to personally contact the complainants and monitor the complaints' redressal progress.