Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson greets Christian community

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar has congratulated the Christian community on Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar has congratulated the Christian community on Christmas

He said Christian community was playing a vital role in development of the country and their services in education and health sectors are remarkable.

He said the government was utilising all resources for the benefit of the minority communities in the country.

The Punjab government has established a model bazaar on the eve of Christmas to facilitate the Christian community, he added.