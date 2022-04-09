UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Working Tirelessly In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission working tirelessly in Punjab

Overseas Pakistanis Commission is working tirelessly to facilitate overseas Pakistanis under one roof, for solving their issues at the earliest in Punjab Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission is working tirelessly to facilitate overseas Pakistanis under one roof, for solving their issues at the earliest in Punjab Province.

Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said a total of 1282 complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis have been solved during the last eight weeks, Radio Pakistan reported.

He praised the effectiveness of weekly meetings to gauge the Commission's progress on a regular basis.

