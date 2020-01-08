Overseas Pakistanis Commssion gets new commissioner

A ceremony to bid farewell to Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, transferred as commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commssion (OPC), and offering welcome to the new commissioner, Passand Khan Buledi, was held on Wednesday at the OPC office

A glowing tribute was paid to the outgoing commissioner by OPC Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar over his services for betterment of the commission and contribution to resolution of expatriates' issues.

Javed Iqbal Bokhari thanked all officers of the OPC for cooperating with him.

New commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Passand Khan Buledi also showed determination to work for betterment of Pakistani expatriates.

The ceremony was attended by the director administration, director legal, director revenue and other senior officers of the OPC.