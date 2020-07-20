Overseas Pakistanis contribute for development of country: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said the overseas Pakistanis were the assets and they had contributed a lot for development and progress of the country.

Whenever the country had faced the challenges like COVID-19 or any other, overseas Pakistanis always come forward to help the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

We should not underestimate their contribution for the growth of Pakistan, he said adding they worked hard to earn money in the foreign countries.

The legal opinion should be given on the dual nationalities of Special Assistants to Prime Minister, he asked.

The bill had been passed in the Senate of Pakistan to increase the seats for Balochistan province, Ali Muhammad added.

The country was facing the big crisis, when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in the power, he said adding the growth of agriculture was in negative, while the growth of exports was zero.

Previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had mercilessly destroyed national institutions, he stated.