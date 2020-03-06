Overseas Pakistanis contributing towards economy

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar has said that Pakistani expatriates were true ambassadors of Pakistan around the globe and contributing towards the national economy

While meeting a delegation at his office on Friday, he said the objective of the OPC was to give relief to overseas Pakistanis and all possible measures were being taken in this regard.

The Federal and provincial governments were providing all out facilities to overseas asover 4,500 cases had been resolved during the last year, he added.