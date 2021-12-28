UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Delegation Calls On Governor

Tue 28th December 2021

Overseas Pakistanis delegation calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :An eleven-member delegation of the Overseas Pakistanis from the United States of America called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor house on Tuesday.

He was exchanging views with the delegation.He said that overseas Pakistanis were playing significant role in the development of the country and they were presenting real image of the country abroad.

He also appreciated their role in the social and economic development of the country.

He said that institutional reforms were under way in the country for the first time.

The Governor said that the present government had kept its promise of giving overseas Pakistani the right to vote in the elections.

He said that an Overseas Pakistanis Commission and a dedicated Counter for them had been established.

On the occasion, the delegation appreciated the efforts of the government to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

