Overseas Pakistanis for holding OPIC on annul basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Texas (USA) Chapter Nazia Khan on Monday suggested that the government should organize Overseas Pakistanis International Convention (OPIC) at annual basis to address the issue of expatriates.

Talking to APP she expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government saying most of their issues were resolved on the priority.

Nazia regretted that the expats Pakistanis were given least attention during the tenures of previous governments .

She appreciated the present government for launching multiple projects for their welfare.

To a question, she said that all the Overseas Pakistanis were supporting Prime Minster Imran Khan in the current political situation. The opposition's no-trust motion against him was doomed to fail.

Nazia said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and brave leader of the country and hoped that he would make the country more powerful in the different sectors including economic, defense, IT and agri sector.

"We blindly trust on the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he presented the Kashmir issue at all international forums, besides fighting the case of Islamophobia and pursuing independent foreign policy.

She said that undoubtedly Pakistan was facing many challenges, but the prime minster would steer the country out of all these problems She underlined that most of the longstanding issues of Overseas Pakistani had been resolved in this regime and remaining problems hopefully would be address soon.

Information Secretary Nazia Khan said that Opposition spreading misinformation about the leadership and the government in the country and abroad but they would not succeed in this act.

She also appreciated the digital programmes and schemes for Overseas Pakistanis which were launched by incumbent government.