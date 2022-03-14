UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis For Holding OPIC On Annul Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Overseas Pakistanis for holding OPIC on annul basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Texas (USA) Chapter Nazia Khan on Monday suggested that the government should organize Overseas Pakistanis International Convention (OPIC) at annual basis to address the issue of expatriates.

Talking to APP she expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government saying most of their issues were resolved on the priority.

Nazia regretted that the expats Pakistanis were given least attention during the tenures of previous governments .

She appreciated the present government for launching multiple projects for their welfare.

To a question, she said that all the Overseas Pakistanis were supporting Prime Minster Imran Khan in the current political situation. The opposition's no-trust motion against him was doomed to fail.

Nazia said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and brave leader of the country and hoped that he would make the country more powerful in the different sectors including economic, defense, IT and agri sector.

"We blindly trust on the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he presented the Kashmir issue at all international forums, besides fighting the case of Islamophobia and pursuing independent foreign policy.

She said that undoubtedly Pakistan was facing many challenges, but the prime minster would steer the country out of all these problems She underlined that most of the longstanding issues of Overseas Pakistani had been resolved in this regime and remaining problems hopefully would be address soon.

Information Secretary Nazia Khan said that Opposition spreading misinformation about the leadership and the government in the country and abroad but they would not succeed in this act.

She also appreciated the digital programmes and schemes for Overseas Pakistanis which were launched by incumbent government.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Expats Agri All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

31 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

13 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 87 more deaths

13 minutes ago
 Fire in shopping mall brought under control

Fire in shopping mall brought under control

13 minutes ago
 China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases ..

China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while ..

NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while driving

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>