Overseas Pakistanis Foundation disburses Rs2.24 bln among deceased families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has disbursed financial aid Rs2.24 billion to 11,492 applicants so far, to support the destitute families of deceased and disabled expatriates.

The funds was distributed after all codal formalities to ensure the transparency in whole the process, an official source in OPF told APP on Monday.

He informed that there was no pendency in payment of financial aid cases, however, Rs97.6 million were distributed among 252 approved cases during the current fiscal year. Moreover, Rs6.7 million was ready for disbursement among 172 cases, he added.

The payment distribution of around 300 cases that was completed and placed in queue would be initiated in September of the current year on realization of welfare funds, the official said.

To a query, he said the process for preparation of document took two to three months and some cases faced delay due to a dispute among the legal heirs of the deceased in getting certificate from the court.

The process of verification as well as documentation was imperative in order to authenticate the genuineness of financial aid cases while succession certificate from the concerned court has been made mandatory, he added.

