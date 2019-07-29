Overseas Pakistanis Foundation generates Rs 111 m profit in last fiscal year

(@imziishan)

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has generated Rs 111 million profit in the fiscal year 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has generated Rs 111 million profit in the fiscal year 2018-19.

Due to the measures adopted on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for revenue generation, the OPF had improved its revenue to Rs 2,815 million as compared to last fiscal year Rs 2,268, an OPF official told APP.

He said the foundation had suffered losses in the last three years of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. However, it earned profit of Rs 111 million during the tenure of first year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

"This has been achieved after strict measures were taken by Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari as per the prime minister's directions," he added.

He said the OPF, which served thousands of Pakistani expatriates, was also awarded ISO 9001 certification earlier in the year for being an organisation of international standards and the credit for which went to Zulfikar Bukhari.