UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Gives Rs 165 Mln To Expats' Families As Death, Disability Grant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation gives Rs 165 mln to expats' families as death, disability grant

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant.

"This compensation is a lifeline to those families who suddenly find themselves in need after the demise/disability of bread-winners of their families," an official of OPF told APP.

He said the OPF gave Rs400,000 as a death grant to a family in case of his loved one's demise abroad. The disability grant for an expat was Rs 300,000, he added.

To a query, he said the foundation had defined a criterion for those expats who could get the grant. Death and disability grants were given in transparent manner, the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Expats Family Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus may leave 3 million people jobless in ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 231 points to close ..

3 minutes ago

Dera police arrest 53 proclaimed offender among 14 ..

3 minutes ago

PHA striving hard to make city green and beautiful ..

3 minutes ago

MPs' Salaries & Allowances Amendment Bill 2020 tab ..

3 minutes ago

Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton Plans to Repeat ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.