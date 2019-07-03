Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) generates Rs 111 m profit in last fiscal year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has generated Rs 111 million profit in the fiscal year 2018-19 after suffering loss for the last four years.

Due to the measures adopted on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for revenue generation, the OPF had improved its income to Rs 2,815 million against Rs 2,268 in the fiscal year 2017-18, an OPF official had told APP.

He said the foundation suffered losses during the last three years of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. However, it had saved Rs 111 million during the first year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

"This has been achieved after strict measures were taken by Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari as per the prime minister's directions," he added.

The measures included revival of various sick projects of the foundation, anti-corruption steps and curtailing unnecessary expenses by adopting austerity, the official said.

He said the OPF, which served thousands of Pakistani expatriates, was also awarded ISO 9001 certification earlier in the year for being an organisation of international standards and the credit for which went to Zulfikar Bukhari.