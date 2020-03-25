UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Gives Rs 2.4 Bln Grant To 11,864 Expats

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 2.4 billion among Pakistani expatriates and their families so far under the 'Financial Aid Scheme' (FAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 2.4 billion among Pakistani expatriates and their families so far under the 'Financial Aid Scheme' (FAS).

The FAS was introduced in the past to offer grants to the destitute families of the overseas Pakistanis, who got died and sustained injuries abroad during the work, an official in the OPF told APP on Wednesday.

So far, 11,864 people had received such grants under the FAS, he added.

