UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Gives Rs 165 Mln To Expats' Families As Death & Disability Grant

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:51 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) gives Rs 165 mln to expats' families as death & disability grant

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant.

"This compensation is a lifeline to those families who suddenly find themselves in need after the demise/disability of bread-winners of their families," an official of OPF told APP on Wednesday.

He said the OPF gave Rs400,000 as a death grant to a family in case of his loved one's demise abroad. The disability grant for an expat was Rs 300,000, he added.

To a query, he said the foundation had defined a criterion for those expats who could get the grant. Death and disability grants were given in transparent manner, the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Expats Family Million

Recent Stories

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

20 seconds ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

21 seconds ago

International Online Seminar on COVID-19 on June 0 ..

23 seconds ago

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator ..

7 seconds ago

CEO Health appeals to take precautionary measures ..

8 seconds ago

District Police Chief, 3 Officers Killed in Blast ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.