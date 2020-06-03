Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) gives Rs 165 mln to expats' families as death & disability grant

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed Rs 165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant.

"This compensation is a lifeline to those families who suddenly find themselves in need after the demise/disability of bread-winners of their families," an official of OPF told APP on Wednesday.

He said the OPF gave Rs400,000 as a death grant to a family in case of his loved one's demise abroad. The disability grant for an expat was Rs 300,000, he added.

To a query, he said the foundation had defined a criterion for those expats who could get the grant. Death and disability grants were given in transparent manner, the official added.