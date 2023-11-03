Open Menu

Overseas Pakistanis From KSA Call On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

A delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Friday

During the meeting, the delegation expressed satisfaction over the political and economic stability in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that overseas Pakistanis are the valuable asset for the country, who are playing an important role in the stability of the country's economy by sending remittances. He said that whenever the country faced difficult times, be it floods or earthquakes, Pakistanis living abroad always came forward and helped their countrymen.

The Governor Punjab said that economic and political stability in the country is the harbinger of a bright future. He said that the journey of development will start again in the country.

He further said that the young generation is the most valuable asset of the country. He said that special attention is being given to the character development of the youth in the universities. The Governor Punjab said that a consortium has also been formed on character building in public and private universities.

On this occasion, the Overseas Pakistani delegation demanded to open campuses of Pakistani private and public universities in Saudi Arabia. They stated that by establishing campuses of Pakistani universities in Saudi Arabia, the education of a large number of Pakistanis and children from many other countries could be facilitated.

The overseas Pakistani delegation comprised Maher Abdul-Khaliq, Maher Ikram Lak, Malik Shahid Hussain, Malik Ali Hussain, Rana Abdullah Ashraf, Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and Malik Asghar.

