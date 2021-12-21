UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis' Grievances To Be Redress On Priority: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said Tuesday that all the available resources will be utilized to redress the issues of overseas Pakistanis in a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee here at DC office.

While addressing,he said that the Overseas Pakistanis' were playing a key role in the development and stability of the country's economy by transferring a large amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan every year.

He said that local officials of all concerned departments participate in the meeting and present report on the progress of overseas grievances and resolving issues in the presence of complainants and parties.

Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Waqas Iftikhar Butt said that Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Conference was being organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in which Overseas Pakistani delegations from 80 countries of the world will participate.He added that this will boost investment and tourism sector.

The meeting reviewed in detail the applications submitted by Overseas Pakistanis and directed the concerned departments to take steps for immediate solution of legitimate issues.

The meeting was attended by member Samadullah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) and officials of concerned departments.

