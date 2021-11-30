UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis In Belgium Felicitated By Envoy On Attaining Right To Vote

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Zaheer A. Janjua Tuesday congratulating the expatriate community on attaining the right to vote stressed that the measure will enable them exercise their due right by directly contributing in political decision making of the country

He expressed these views during the 11th Khuli Katchery organized by the Embassy, in a virtual format with the Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Talking about various initiatives of the government to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, the Ambassador referred to the establishment of tax facilitation points at Pakistan's international airports and border crossings for the facilitation diaspora.

He also highlighted the recently introduced online system for attesting power of attorney and setting up of facilitation desks by the government in various ministries and divisions to facilitate the diaspora.

Commending Omar Shayan Ahmed, a Pakistani origin boxer who recently won the Belgian under-18 National boxing title, Ambassador Janjua underscored that Pakistani athletes have tremendous potential and they are projecting positive image of the country.

Referring to the new wave of COVID 19, the ambassador emphasized that precaution was the greatest defence against this pandemic.

He encouraged the community members to follow the guidelines issued by the host government.

The monthly interaction with the Pakistani diaspora was organized in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with the Embassy's efforts to ensure efficient and smooth service delivering to the Pakistani diaspora.

The virtual interaction was attended by diaspora members from different walks of life. The community members conveyed their complete satisfaction with the services provided by the Embassy.

They particularly praised the easy access and the forthcoming attitude of the Embassy to resolve the problems faced by the members of the Pakistani community in Belgium and Luxembourg.

