MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan said on Thursday PTI would invite overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country whenever it (PTI) came to power as it was the only solution to pay back loans and put the country on the path leading to progress and prosperity.

Imran Khan expressed these remarks while addressing a public meeting in the city.

He said PTI is committed to improve the financial condition of the country. "Instead of getting aid from different countries, we will invite Overseas Pakistanis to invest", he added.

Khan maintained that PTI would improve the justice system in the country. There were land mafias in the country. PTI was determined to make Pakistan powerful as per aspirations of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He recalled that he established Rehmat ul Aalmeen Authority and it was a step towards the state based on the model of Madinah.

We can only become a powerful nation when we follow teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, the PTI Chairman stated.

He reiterated that PTI would restore the sanctity of green passports after coming to power.

Imran Khan enumerated successes achieved during his past government and mentioned that the last government of PTI gave health cards to each family, collected record taxes and did record exports. The production of four main crops remained very high during the PTI's government.

The public meeting was also addressed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mehar Bano Qureshi and other PTI leadership.