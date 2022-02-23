UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Issues To Be Resolved On Priority: DC

Published February 23, 2022

Overseas Pakistanis issues to be resolved on priority: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said on Wednesday that the process of redressal of grievances of overseas Pakistanis has been expedited on the directions of Punjab government.

The decisions on overseas Pakistani's complaints regarding land occupation and fraud would be made immediately through overseas Pakistanis committee platform.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee here.

Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Shoaib Akmal Hashmi also attended the meeting.

Progress on Overseas Pakistanis Complaints was also reviewed. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyib Khan presented the agenda of the cases.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the Punjab government has given the task to provide relief to the Overseas Pakistanis and added that all departments were directed to take strict action to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Aamir Karim Khan said that protection of the rights of citizens who send foreign exchange from abroad was responsibility of the state.

Shoaib Akmal Hashmi said that all the departments should take immediate action on the complaints while the police and revenue department also paid immediate visit over any complaint.

He further said that the issues of overseas Pakistanis would be resolved through committee platform.

