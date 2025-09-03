- Home
Overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris Forum Slams India For Launching Water Aggression Against Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2025) The London-based Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council Kashmir Forum has vehemently condemned India for imposing water aggression on Pakistan by deliberately releasing huge chunk of stored and blocked water, causing flood-like situations in various rivers.
The President of the Forum Malik Amir Kabul, in a statement released to the media here said that due to India's water aggression, after Punjab, now Sindh was also at risk of flooding. This aggression has resulted in damages worth billions of rupees. He warned Indian Prime Minister Modi saying the aggression would not help him win the upcoming elections.
Malik Amir further stated that the Modi government in order to divert attention from its internal failures, was engaged in conspiracies against Pakistan, adding "The world has now seen Modi’s true face and his fascist mindset.

He added that the nation and the armed forces gave a strong and effective response to the enemy’s aggression on May 10 proving that we were a great and United Nations.
"The entire nation was also showing unity against Indian water aggression," he said, adding that due to heavy rains in Pakistan, 800 people had lost their lives while 1,100 had been injured, hundreds of houses had been destroyed.
He labeled India's action as the worst example of water aggression stating that India used to store rivers water and then suddenly release it in the form of floods without any prior notice, causing severe loss of lives and property.
He appreciated the rescue and relief efforts being jointly carried out by the Pakistan Army institutions, and the public, and urged the entire nation, especially the youth, to actively participate in rehabilitation efforts.
