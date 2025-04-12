- Home
Overseas Pakistanis Kashmiris Stand As The Backbone Of The National Economy: AJK LA Speaker Ch. Latif Akbar
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK ) Legislative Assembly (LA) Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar has said that since overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris were the backbone of the national economy, protecting their rights besides resolving their issues was imperative for the overall process, progress, and prosperity of the country.
He was talking to reporters on the eve of the arrival of a high-level overseas Pakistani and Kashmiri delegation on Saturday.
The delegation was reached under the leadership of prominent overseas Kashmiri leader Riaz Kohmrawi, Convener of the Kashmir Coordination Committee of the Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council UK (OPWC) Muhammad Nisar Chaudhry, and other overseas Kashmiris to attend the Overseas Pakistanis Convention scheduled to be hosted in Islamabad soon.
The AJK The LA Speaker noted that the significant rise in remittances in recent months was evidence of the overseas community's trust and faith in Pakistan's brightest future.
Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar observed that the arrival of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to participate in the convention was a highly positive development.
The convention, he emphasized, would serve as a milestone in highlighting the challenges, roles, and contributions of Pakistanis living abroad.
Calling the Overseas Pakistanis Convention a welcoming initiative. Akbar added that expatriates would now have the opportunity to directly present their concerns to top government forums and explore improved options for investment in Pakistan.
The overseas Pakistani and Kashmiri delegation was earlier received at the airport with bouquets of flowers by senior government officials and representatives of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), besides the concerned functionaries of the AJK government.
