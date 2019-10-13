Overseas Pakistanis may record statements through video-link: OPC vice chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Punjab Chaudhry Waseem Akhter said expatriates had been allowed to record their statements through video-link instead of appearing in person in courts.

In an interview with APP here on Sunday, he said due to efforts of the OPC, three special benches of the Lahore High Court had been established to hear civil, criminal and constitutional cases of the overseas Pakistanis.

He said the high court judges were required to decide the overseas Pakistanis cases within six months, while the civil judges would dispose of cases pertaining to overseas Pakistanis in three-month time.

"A case would be decided ex-parte if a lawyer did not appear for 15 days before the court under the proposed OPC Amendment Act 2019," he responded to a question.

To a query, Waseem Akhter said the OPC Amendment Act 2019 was in the offing and it would serve overseas Pakistanis better in resolution of their civil and criminal cases, adding the amended OPC Act 2019 would be passed by the Punjab Assembly this year and the Commission would be authorised to summon the respondents and seal the properties.

He said the breakthrough legislation would grant possession of the controversial properties to the title-holders, adding that possession of the property in litigation would be handed to the title-holder till the case was decided, instead of leaving it in possession of the litigants for years.

The OPC VC said in most of the cases the occupants filed suits in the courts and deprived the real owners (title-holders) of their properties for decades, adding that in such cases majority of the title-holders were overseas Pakistanis.

To a query, the vice chairman said the largest pendency was of the court cases when he took over, adding that the commission had resolved 3,000 complaints of overseas Pakistanis in a brief period of six months while his predecessors could only settle 5,200 cases in five years.

About his achievements, he said the OPC under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was close to achieving in one year what Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government managed in five years, adding that the OPC had been made more powerful after formation of special OPC courts in Punjab.

On facilitation to overseas Pakistanis, he said, in another landmark initiative under Prime Minister Imran Khan, the OPC counters are being set up at all Pakistan embassies across the world where at least 100,000 expatriates were living, adding that foreign affairs ministry would implement the initiative.

To a question, the OPC vice chairperson said 90 per cent of the registered cases with the OPC pertained to illegal occupation of properties and lands, adding that in most cases it was a tenant who had occupied a rental property or siblings, who usurped an ancestral land or a forger who started litigation through some fake stamp-paper due to the absence of the overseas landlord.

About measures to curb land-grabbing, Waseem said the OPC had decided certain terms of reference (ToRs) with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to deal with the criminals in the cases of the overseas Pakistanis. He warned the criminals to stay away from the properties of overseas Pakistanis; otherwise, they would be dealt with an iron hand.

To a query, Waseem said the setting up of separate counters for the overseas Pakistanis at the passport offices, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Punjab Police offices were his initiatives, adding that it would also raise revenue of the LDA.

VC Waseem Akhter called upon the overseas Pakistanis to register their complaints online and he, as the vice chairperson, would contest their cases.