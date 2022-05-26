UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Not Being Deprived Of Voting Rights. Sajid Turi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Overseas Pakistanis not being deprived of voting rights. Sajid Turi

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday said the overseas Pakistanis were not being deprived of the voting rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday said the overseas Pakistanis were not being deprived of the voting rights.

The minister, in a statement, said misinformation was circulating on the media in that regard, which was baseless and misleading.

He said ,"We are working on a better solution for the expatriates. A new plan is being formulated to create seats for them in the National Assembly by establishing special Constituencies in the respective countries, so they can choose their representatives from within the countries, who represent them in the government.

" Sajid Turi elaborated that as compared to the direct voting, the new plan would give more strength and weightage to their vote. The representatives would be accountable to the overseas in the respective countries and would work for their welfare, he added.

The minister said the overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in the progress of the country, and the government was taking concrete steps for their welfare. purpose. Soon the government would give them a good news by proposing a better option regarding their voting right, he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Vote Progress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

1 minute ago
 Canada Soccer cancels Iran football friendly: stat ..

Canada Soccer cancels Iran football friendly: statement

1 minute ago
 Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru

Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru

1 minute ago
 Liaquat National Medical College to hold convocati ..

Liaquat National Medical College to hold convocation on May 28

4 minutes ago
 India's Commerce Minister to Continue Talks on Fre ..

India's Commerce Minister to Continue Talks on Free Trade Agreement With UK in L ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills four in Ukraine's Kharkiv: ..

Russian shelling kills four in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.