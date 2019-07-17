UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Now Bound To Pay Tax On All Mobile Phones

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:31 PM

Overseas Pakistanis now bound to pay tax on all mobile phones

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made some changes on the rules for personal luggage brought by Overseas Pakistanis.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) The Overseas Pakistanis would have to pay tax on their mobile phones upon coming to Pakistan.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has made some changes on the rules for personal luggage brought by Overseas Pakistanis.

The new rules will apply on new and old phones alike which were earlier exempted from tax.

The new law has come into effect from July 1.

Those using foreign sim in Pakistan would not have to get it registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority or pay tax.

However, if they will use local sim, they would have to get it registered within 70 days.

The government had recently ended the facility for overseas Pakistanis to bring one duty-free mobile phone with them. People bringing mobile phones now have to pay custom duty to bring one mobile phone as well.

As per a notification by FBR, Pakistanis coming from abroad have to determine the custom duty on their mobile devices through an automated system after which, they are given 60 days to pay the custom duty.

If they fail to pay the tax in the given time, their mobile phone service is blocked.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a policy for Overseas Pakistanis bringing mobile phones.

According to the policy, the Overseas Pakistanis are allowed to bring five mobile phones in a year. Only one duty-free mobile phone was allowed but FBR has now lifted the facility of one-duty free phone and has imposed tax on all mobile phones being brought by the passengers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile July FBR All From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stockpiles fall

16 minutes ago

Acha hua! Maryam Nawaz reacts to Mian Tariq’s ar ..

22 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Decision restructuring Sha ..

31 minutes ago

Inzamam-ul-Haq to step down as chief selector

40 minutes ago

Traffic police headquarters inaugurated om Lower D ..

29 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.