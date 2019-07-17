Overseas Pakistanis now bound to pay tax on all mobile phones

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) The Overseas Pakistanis would have to pay tax on their mobile phones upon coming to Pakistan.

The new rules will apply on new and old phones alike which were earlier exempted from tax.

The new law has come into effect from July 1.

Those using foreign sim in Pakistan would not have to get it registered with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority or pay tax.

However, if they will use local sim, they would have to get it registered within 70 days.

The government had recently ended the facility for overseas Pakistanis to bring one duty-free mobile phone with them. People bringing mobile phones now have to pay custom duty to bring one mobile phone as well.

As per a notification by FBR, Pakistanis coming from abroad have to determine the custom duty on their mobile devices through an automated system after which, they are given 60 days to pay the custom duty.

If they fail to pay the tax in the given time, their mobile phone service is blocked.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a policy for Overseas Pakistanis bringing mobile phones.

According to the policy, the Overseas Pakistanis are allowed to bring five mobile phones in a year. Only one duty-free mobile phone was allowed but FBR has now lifted the facility of one-duty free phone and has imposed tax on all mobile phones being brought by the passengers.