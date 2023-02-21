UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Pivotal For Development Of Country: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Overseas Pakistanis pivotal for development of country: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said the role of overseas Pakistanis in the socio-economic development of the country was pivotal.

He expressed these views during his meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi.

The speaker appreciated the hard work and dedication of overseas Pakistanis who were playing important role to keep the country intact on the path of development.

He said the incumbent parliament was taking all measures for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis adding that incentivizing skilled labour force to work in other countries would not only contribute to socio-economic development of the host countries but also for Pakistan.

He stressed on the need to provide opportunities of learning skills especially in the field of modern technology to people so that they could find suitable jobs in foreign countries.

The speaker also said resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis had been the priority of incumbent parliament as "remittances sent by overseas Pakistani bring economic stability in the country." The minister lauded the concern and support of the NA speaker for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

He also briefed about important initiatives of government for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and to enhance skill laboured force.

He said the incumbent government would continue to strive hard for facilitating and resolving the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis.

The delegation was comprised of Shaoquett Moselamane, Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, Chaudhry Rana Iftikhar and Nadeem Ahmad.

