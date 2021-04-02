Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar on Friday said that Overseas Pakistanis were an asset to this nation who played a pivotal role in the economy of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar on Friday said that Overseas Pakistanis were an asset to this nation who played a pivotal role in the economy of the country.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the monthly progress of the commission here in G.O.R I.

OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Directors, Deputy Directors and dealing officers of OPC were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, OPC Commissioner gave a detailed briefing to the chair regarding progress made in resolving complaints.

As per OPC Portal, 22599 complaints had been received so far, out of which 13989 complaints had been resolved which made the resolved rate 62%.

During the meeting, important decisions were made to make the complaints redressal mechanism more effective.

Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar instructed the dealing officers to personally contact the concerned authorities besides issuing reminders to them. He also directed them to maintain close liaison with District Overseas Pakistanis Committees and ensure the bimonthly meeting regularly in every district.

It was also decided in a meeting that Vice Chairperson OPC, Commissioner OPC and Director General OPC along with dealing officers would visit district overseas Pakistanis committees to review their progress.

Waseem Akhtar said that rights of Overseas Pakistanis would be protected and illegal possession of their lands bought by their hard-earned money shall not be tolerated.

"Let us not forget that the purpose of the establishment of Overseas Pakistanis Commission was to give relief to Overseas Pakistanis so they can invest in their country without any fear", he concluded.