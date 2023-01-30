UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis Playing Vital Role In Economy: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said on Monday that services of overseas Pakistanis were valuable and they were playing an important role in the economy of the country by sending foreign remittances

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Former Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, and a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Irfan Iqbal Toor called on him here at Governor House.

The Punjab Governor said that overseas Pakistanis were ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and their role in economic development was very important.

He said, "We all have to work together for the betterment of the country."The delegation of overseas Pakistanis, while expressing their views, said that whenever the PML-N government came into power, the prestige of the overseas Pakistanis and the value of the green passport increased. They said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave the country a strong economy, motorways and a strong defense system, besides initiating welfare projects for the people and took steps for the development of the country especially to eliminate corruption, however, it increased manifold in the tenure of PTI and economy deteriorated.

