Overseas Pakistanis' Problems Being Solved Swiftly: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Overseas Pakistanis' problems being solved swiftly: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali has said that the Punjab government has issued clear instructions for swift solution to overseas Pakistanis' problems.

Addressing a meeting of the District Overseas Committee on Tuesday, he said that provincial commission was also being informed after resolution of the issues facing the expatriates.

Committee Chairman Mirza Muhammad Asghar, Member Committee Talha Hameed, Police and other officers were also present.

The DC said that instructions had been issued to assistant commissioners and revenue officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases.

During the meeting, 22 applications of overseas Pakistanis relating to the Police, Revenue, FDA and other departments were heard and all were solved on-the-spot.

