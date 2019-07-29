Overseas Pakistanis problems to be addressed on priority: Hashmi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission District Multan Shoaib Akmal Hashmi on Monday said problems of overseas Pakistanis would be addressed on priority.

After assuming charge of his office Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan here, Shoaib Akmal Hashmi said that Overseas Pakistanis were playing important role in uplift of the country.

He lauded remarkable services of overseas Pakistani to strengthen country's economy,adding that the incumbent government's top priority was to resolved their issues.

He informed that he would continue to forward suggestions to government for improving services for overseas Pakistanis.