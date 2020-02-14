Overseas Pakistanis promised solution to their problems

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali Friday said that the provincial government was committed to serving overseas Pakistanis and solving their problems as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A meeting, chaired by him here, was informed that five per cent quota had been reserved for overseas Pakistanis in the Housing Policy-1986, which was later abolished. However, it had been decided that a summary would be submitted to the Punjab CM for revival of the quote, the meeting was told. It was recommended that a special quota of plots up to 10 to 15 per cent could be allocated in all public sector housing schemes in Pakistan for overseas Pakistanis.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi apprised the meeting regarding working mechanism and the latest statistics about performance of the commission.

It was decided that the Higher education Department would proceed with formal notification of enhancement of quota in admission for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

However, the Youth Affairs, sports, Archeology and Tourism Department issued a notification of 20 per cent concession for overseas Pakistanis in all hotels/ motels/ resorts, being operated by the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab.

It was also decided that the Higher Education Department would consult the Punjab Education and Endowment Fund (PEEF) to allocate special quota for overseas Pakistanis' children in scholarships. The representative of the Home Department informed the chair that directions had been passed on to Rescue-1122 to ensure availability of ambulances at the airports for transportation of bodies of the deceased overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by secretaries Regulations, Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaelogy & Tourism Department, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, school Education Department, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department, Housing and Physical Planning and Special Education Department.