Overseas Pakistanis, public laud Saudi-Pak Defence pact as proud moment of Muslim solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis and public on Sunday welcomed the Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement as a proud moment of Muslim solidarity, underlining that the Ummah speaks with one voice and stands ready to defend every inch of its soil.

Citizens from all walks of life, including students, teachers and overseas Pakistanis have warmly welcomed the recently signed Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement.

According to reports from national and private news channels, this pact is widely seen as a significant step towards strengthening Muslim solidarity and enhancing regional security.

Students from various cities expressed optimism that the agreement would foster greater cooperation between the two nations, while educators highlighted its potential to promote peace and stability in the Muslim world, adding, overseas Pakistanis lauded the pact as a powerful message of unity, emphasizing that the Muslim Ummah stands together in defending its lands against any external threats.

Muhammad Ishfaq, a teacher, praised the leadership, saying, “We must commend the efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for securing this vital agreement. It is a beacon of hope for peace in the region and shows that the Muslim Ummah is united in protecting its sovereignty.”

Dr. Faryal added, “Their vision and dedication have paved the way for stronger ties that will foster stability and create opportunities for educational and cultural exchange between our nations.

Dr. Quratulain noted, “This pact not only boosts defence ties but also strengthens the bonds of brotherhood among Muslim countries. All credit goes to our leaders for making this possible.”

Syed Nasir, a Pakistani living in Saudi Arabia also expressed pride and gratitude, stating, “As a Pakistani abroad, I deeply appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and General Syed Asim Munir. Their leadership sends a powerful message to adversaries that our nations stand together, ready to defend our shared values and lands.”

Fatima Khan, a university student, admired the Muslim unity highlighted by the pact, saying, “This agreement is a testament to the strength and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah. It is inspiring to see our nations come together so strongly.”

Ahmed Raza, a businessman, praised Crown Prince Salman’ s role, adding, “Crown Prince Salman’ s leadership and vision have been instrumental in forging this historic partnership, showing true commitment to Muslim unity and regional peace.”

This historic agreement is being hailed as a symbol of resilience and mutual commitment, reinforcing the shared goal of safeguarding sovereignty and advancing collective security across the region.