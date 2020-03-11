UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Remit $ 15.127 Bn In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:07 AM

Overseas Pakistanis remit $ 15.127 bn in 8 months

Overseas Pakistanis remitted dollars 15.127 billion in eight months period of July 2019 to February 2020; recording an increase $ 770.7 million or 5.4 % against remittances amounting $14.356 billion received in the same period of last year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Overseas Pakistanis remitted dollars 15.127 billion in eight months period of July 2019 to February 2020; recording an increase $ 770.7 million or 5.4 % against remittances amounting $14.356 billion received in the same period of last year.

Workers' remittances during Feb.2020 amounted to $1,824.3 million recording a decrease of $ 83 million or 4.

4 percent against the remittances received in the first month of this year. However, the remittances in Feb.2020 were more than those of Feb.2019 which amounted $ 242.6 million.

During Feb. 2020, larger amounts as workers' remittances were received from Saudi Arabia ($ 421.96 million), United Arab Emirates ($ 387.1 million), United States of America ($ 333.5 million) and United Kingdom ( $ 253.5 million) ; showing decrease of 2.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 0.5 percent and 15.2 percent respectively as compared to January 2020.

