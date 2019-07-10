UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis remit US $21.84 billion during FY19

The overseas Pakistani remittances has witnessed about 19.68 % growth during the fiscal year 2019 as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The overseas Pakistani remittances has witnessed about 19.68 % growth during the fiscal year 2019 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

The overseas Pakistani's workers remitted $21,841.50 million during fiscal year 2019 compared with $19,913.55 million received during the same period in the preceding year, showing a growth of 19.68% .

During June 2019, the inflow of worker's remittances amounted to US $1,650.52 million, which was 28.72% lower than May 2019 and 1.40% higher than June 2018, said a press release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The country wise details for the month of June 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US $334 million, US $356.

03 million, US $276.76 million, US $268.97 million, US $163.46 million and US $52.49 million respectively compared with the inflow of US $336.61 million, US $345.31 million, US $260.32 million, US $260.25 million, US $163.53 million and US $62.16 million respectively in June 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during June 2019 amounted to US $198.81 million together as against US $199.47 million received in June 2018.

