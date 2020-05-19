UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Returning Back To Follow SoPs: Dr Moeed

Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Affairs, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, on Monday said overseas Pakistanis returning back, would follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) besides other safety measures

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to keep them safe.

The SAPM said government opened Chaman border keeping in view the economic condition and slow pace of trade activities.

The traffic, he said, has been allowed from Pakistan to Afghanistan for trade and other urgent matters.

To a question, Dr Moeed Yusuf, said nearly 10,000 Pakistanis would be provided quarantine on their arrival. He said most of the Pakistanis working inSaudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf regions, are coming back to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their loved ones, adding that adopting precautionary measures is prerequisite for safety of them and their families.

