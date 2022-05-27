Overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' to remain intact: Tarar

Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' would remain intact dispelling the impression that the amendments were aimed at depriving them from their constitutional right

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' would remain intact dispelling the impression that the amendments were aimed at depriving them from their constitutional right.

Responding to opposition at the floor of the upper house, he said the coalition government believed that overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset of the country.

Tarar said the government wanted active participation of the overseas Pakistanis in elections for which a proposal was being considered to give them representation, using the party platforms to contest in the elections.

He said it was unfortunate that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were introduced without having any technical expertise, public awareness to use them and logistics as it was not practicable to implement them at once across the country.

He said the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, headed by Senator Taj Haider, had held around 18 meetings and took input from experts, including representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), a Spanish consultant firm that was appointed in line with the directives of Supreme Court and the countries practicing EVMs, who viewed that currently it was not possible to use EVMs on such a large scale.