UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis 'right To Vote' To Remain Intact: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' to remain intact: Tarar

Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' would remain intact dispelling the impression that the amendments were aimed at depriving them from their constitutional right

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' would remain intact dispelling the impression that the amendments were aimed at depriving them from their constitutional right.

Responding to opposition at the floor of the upper house, he said the coalition government believed that overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset of the country.

Tarar said the government wanted active participation of the overseas Pakistanis in elections for which a proposal was being considered to give them representation, using the party platforms to contest in the elections.

He said it was unfortunate that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were introduced without having any technical expertise, public awareness to use them and logistics as it was not practicable to implement them at once across the country.

He said the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, headed by Senator Taj Haider, had held around 18 meetings and took input from experts, including representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), a Spanish consultant firm that was appointed in line with the directives of Supreme Court and the countries practicing EVMs, who viewed that currently it was not possible to use EVMs on such a large scale.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

17 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

17 minutes ago
 China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in ..

China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in March-April

3 minutes ago
 Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonizati ..

Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonization in Belt and Road Countries" ..

3 minutes ago
 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturd ..

'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Fertilizer dealer fined in faisalabad

Fertilizer dealer fined in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.