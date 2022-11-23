Overseas Pakistanis role vital in bolstering economy, says Governor Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the role of overseas Pakistanis is vital in strengthening country's economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the role of overseas Pakistanis is vital in strengthening country's economy.

"The overseas Pakistanis send remittances and foreign exchange to Pakistan which are mainstay of economy", he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Overseas Pakistanis at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

The PML-N overseas delegation was led by Malik Sharjeel. The delegation comprised General Secretary PML-N Holland Faisal Manzoor, Executive Member (ACOBA) Syed Waqar Shah, Syed Muhammad Waqas Canada, Raja Tony President Leicester UK, Chaudhry Naeem and others.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and they have always helped generously whenever the country faced difficult situation.

He said the role of overseas Pakistanis in the relief activities and rehabilitation of the recent flood victims is commendable.

Balighur Rehman said national solidarity, economic development and provision of basic facilities to the people are the top priorities of the PML-N government, adding, the journey of public service will continue.

The Governor Punjab also listened to the problems of the delegation and assured to play his role in resolving them.