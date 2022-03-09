Overseas Pakistanis should avail Pak Post modern, affordable service

Overseas Pakistanis have a central role to play in the growth of Pakistan's economy and they should take advantage of the modern and affordable services of Pakistan Post

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis have a central role to play in the growth of Pakistan's economy and they should take advantage of the modern and affordable services of Pakistan Post. They can contribute to the development of the country by sending their remittances through the Post Office branches, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, expressed these views during a meeting of members of Pakistan Post Marketing Team Shahid Yousuf and Shahid Malik on Wednesday.

Members of the Marketing Team gave a detailed briefing on modern services of the Post Office such as Western Union Payment, Foreign Parcel, UMS, Registered Letter, VPP, Electronic Money Order, Express Mail Service etc.

Chairman Overseas Pakistani Commission expressed joy over the launch of modern postal services and issued written instructions to all registered overseas Pakistanis District Multan to use postal services so that national institutions can be self-sufficient.

He further said that all the services of the post office should be properly advertised through electronic media, print media and Pana flexes.