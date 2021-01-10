UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Show Full Confidence On PM's Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Overseas Pakistanis show full confidence on PM's policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that for the first time in the country's history, overseas Pakistanis from Britain and other countries had remitted record money to the country.

Talking to party workers here, he said that in six months, the volume of remittances remained 14.2 billion Dollars. Pakistanis living abroad were showing complete trust on the incumbent government, he added.

He further said that judicious policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being appreciated all over the world, adding that the present government was resolving problems of people and providing all possible relief to common man.

The senior minister said that industrial progress had started while country's economy was also improving.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers should identify the problems of people and play their role inresolving them, he added.

