Open Menu

Overseas Pakistanis Shows Full Confidence Over Government Investment Friendly Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Overseas Pakistanis shows full confidence over government investment friendly policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis have shown full confidence and support over the government investment friendly policies and highly appreciated the steps which had taken by incumbent regime for the welfare and development of expatriates.

Addressing at the four-day first Overseas Convention here, they said that it was the historic record of the country that last month in March 2025, Overseas Pakistan have sent over four billion Dollars remittances to homeland.

They thanked to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for holding and prestigious event for expatriates and promised to address the possible issues as soon as possible on priority basis.

A Overseas Pakistani Sajid Tarar from UK, he said around two million Pakistanis living in UK and wanted to invest in homeland as incumbent regime had introduces productive and friendly policies for Overseas Investors.

Dr Nadeem from Saudi Arabia have suggested the government to introduce five years plans for skilled and unskilled workers and new destinations in the digital global world.

He said that million of Pakistanis could get the jobs in the different countries through the latest technology.

Nadeem said that as per the vision of KSA 2030 thousands of Pakistanis could get jobs.

Ayesha Khan from USA also appreciated the policies of the incumbent regime and suggested that Overseas Pakistan should avoid the baseless and misinformation of social media.

Lord Wajid from UK also hailed the role of Overseas Pakistan for strengthening the bilateral relationship of both nations and hardworking for their famalies and homeland.

Sara Mehmood also acknowledged the services of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and incumbent government.

Asim Mehmood from Japan has donated some ambulances to the Armed forces and Asad Nawaz from Japan also donated some medical equipment for the treatment of soldiers

Lord Habib, Sara Mehmood, Shahid Khan, Pervaiz Khokhar, Tahir Javeed, Saeed Sheikh and Asim Mehmood were also addressed to the participants.

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

3 hours ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

3 hours ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

4 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

4 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

5 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

6 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

6 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

6 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

6 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan